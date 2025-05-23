Is Your Dog More Social Than You? Honestly… Probably
If your pup has a better social life than you do, you're not alone — and science is backing you up.
A new survey of 2,000 dog parents found that over half (54%) believe their dog has its friend group, while 69% say their furry bestie has a best dog friend. Yep, your dog might just be out there living its best extrovert life.
Dogs Are the Social Butterflies We Aspire to Be
According to the study:
- 8 in 10 pet parents say their dog gets very happy when they see their dog friends.
- Nearly 70% think their pups should be seeing their friends even more often.
- And more than 60% admit their dog hangs out with friends more than they do. Relatable, right?
What’s more, 91% believe socializing is essential for dogs, and 83% feel a sense of accomplishment when their dog makes new friends. Honestly, it’s giving proud parent vibes — and we love to see it.
Doggy Daycare = The New Friday Night Plans?
The poll also revealed that 36% of respondents take their dog to daycare regularly, averaging about four visits per month. Translation: while you're doomscrolling on your couch, your dog is out mingling, playing fetch, and living the dream.
Top 10 Perks of Letting Your Dog Socialize
- It makes them feel happier (55%)
- Boosts their social skills (48%)
- Helps with loneliness (48%)
- Improves overall well-being (46%)
- Raises their quality of life (45%)
- Makes them more loving (43%)
- Improves behaviour around humans (43%)
- Provides physical stimulation (43%)
- Reduces boredom (41%)
- Builds confidence (41%)
So the next time you're feeling a bit FOMO about your dog's booming social calendar, just remember — they're not just playing. They're thriving.
