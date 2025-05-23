RAINFALL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF THE REGION click here for details
Is Your Dog More Social Than You? Honestly… Probably

Lifestyle
Published May 23, 2025
By Charlie

If your pup has a better social life than you do, you're not alone — and science is backing you up.

A new survey of 2,000 dog parents found that over half (54%) believe their dog has its friend group, while 69% say their furry bestie has a best dog friend. Yep, your dog might just be out there living its best extrovert life.

Dogs Are the Social Butterflies We Aspire to Be

According to the study:

  • 8 in 10 pet parents say their dog gets very happy when they see their dog friends.
  • Nearly 70% think their pups should be seeing their friends even more often.
  • And more than 60% admit their dog hangs out with friends more than they do. Relatable, right?

What’s more, 91% believe socializing is essential for dogs, and 83% feel a sense of accomplishment when their dog makes new friends. Honestly, it’s giving proud parent vibes — and we love to see it.

Doggy Daycare = The New Friday Night Plans?

The poll also revealed that 36% of respondents take their dog to daycare regularly, averaging about four visits per month. Translation: while you're doomscrolling on your couch, your dog is out mingling, playing fetch, and living the dream.

RELATED: What Do Dogs Dream About? Exploring the Nightly Adventures of Our Furry Friends

Top 10 Perks of Letting Your Dog Socialize

  1. It makes them feel happier (55%)
  2. Boosts their social skills (48%)
  3. Helps with loneliness (48%)
  4. Improves overall well-being (46%)
  5. Raises their quality of life (45%)
  6. Makes them more loving (43%)
  7. Improves behaviour around humans (43%)
  8. Provides physical stimulation (43%)
  9. Reduces boredom (41%)
  10. Builds confidence (41%)

So the next time you're feeling a bit FOMO about your dog's booming social calendar, just remember — they're not just playing. They're thriving.

