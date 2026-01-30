Can Your Dog Be a Tax Dependent? One Lawyer Says Yes… and Honestly, She Has a Point

If raising kids feels expensive, allow pet ownership to laugh softly in the background while emptying your bank account.

Between food, vet bills, grooming, boarding, training, and the toys you swear you’re done buying, pets are basically a full-time financial commitment with fur. Which is why one lawyer has finally said what many pet owners have muttered while doing their taxes: why can’t I claim this thing?

A lawyer has filed a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service, arguing that pets should qualify as tax dependents, just like human family members. At first glance, this sounds unhinged. Then you read the argument and think… wait. Hang on. Let her cook.

According to surveys, 97% of pet owners consider their pets part of the family. And unlike your freeloading cousin, who “just needs a few more months,” pets are genuinely dependent.

RELATED: Shanghai Just Opened a Fitness Centre for Dogs — And We’re Obsessed

They rely on humans for food, shelter, medical care, transportation, training, and emotional support. No job. No income. No chance of pitching in on rent. Zero hustle culture.

The lawyer says her eight-year-old golden retriever meets nearly every IRS requirement for a dependent. The dog has no independent income, lives with her full-time, and racks up more than $5,000 a year in expenses. From a financial perspective, the only thing missing is opposable thumbs and a social insurance number.

Right now, that’s a dealbreaker.

The IRS officially classifies pets as property, not people, which means no dependent deductions, no credits, and no sympathy. That distinction is exactly what this lawsuit is challenging. The lawyer argues the tax code is unfairly applied because it treats taxpayers differently based solely on whether their dependents are human. Bold. Chaotic. Kind of iconic.

As of now, the case hasn’t been dismissed, meaning it’s technically still alive. That said, don’t start listing your dog on next year’s return just yet. Realistically, the odds of writing off kibble and squeaky toys are… slim.

For now, your pet is family in every way that matters. Just not to the government. And honestly, that feels very on brand.