Dog Walking Injuries Are Up!

A new study finds that ER visits because of fractures, sprains, head and other injuries from walking a leashed dog increased in the past two decades.

The family dog has caused many injuries in people aged 40 to 64 the most.

Dog walking is associated with a considerable and rising injury burden, and dog owners should be informed of this injury potential and advised on risk-reduction strategies…

Finger fractures, traumatic brain injuries, and shoulder sprains and strains were the three most-diagnosed injuries in ERs caused by walking dogs with leashes from 2001 to 2020, the study showed.

Such injuries occur when dog walkers have the leash wrapped around their fingers or wrist and the dog lunges…

It can result in tendon injuries, bone fractures — in fingers, arms or hips — and head injuries…

The traumatic brain injuries identified in the study ranged from concussions to non-concussive internal head injuries such as brain contusions and brain bleeds.

Women and older adults were at an increased risk for more serious injuries, with those older than 65 being about 60 percent more likely to have a brain injury…

Pet ownership has been increasing in recent years, data shows, and bone fractures among older adults have been on the rise from dog walking as older adults have tried to stay active, previous research has shown.

HOW TO MAKE LEASED DOG WALKING SAFER

People, particularly older adults, should take precautions when walking their dogs, especially large dogs…