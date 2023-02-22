FLORIDA MIGHT BAN DOGS FROM STICKING THEIR HEAD OUT CAR WINDOWS

Florida is considering a new law that would make it illegal to let your dog stick its head out the window while you’re driving.

A Democrat named Lauren Book is in the Florida State Senate, and she’s sponsoring the bill. Everything in it is supposed to keep pets safe and prevent animal cruelty. The window thing is just one part of it.

For example, it would also make declawing cats illegal in Florida, bar people from driving with pets on their lap, and ban the sale of rabbits in the lead-up to Easter, because so many people abandon them later on.

It’s debatable whether those things are good ideas or not. But most people seem to think the window thing for dogs goes a little too far.

If it passes, pet owners would be hit with a second-degree misdemeanour for letting their dog do it.

It’s not clear if the bill has enough support to pass.