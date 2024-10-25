Dog Owners Share the Wildest Things Their Pups Have Gobbled Up

Dogs are notorious for their curious natures and that curiosity leads to munching on things that leave us scratching our heads.

A recent survey has revealed some truly bizarre items that furry friends have managed to eat, and we’re here to share the funniest (and a bit concerning) tales.

Related: Crocs For Dogs: The Ultimate Fashion Statement for Your Furry Friend! (SOLD OUT)

Unbelievable Doggie Snacks

From a winning lottery ticket to an entire bowl of shredded mozzarella cheese, the list of weird things dogs have eaten is nothing short of wild. Here are some of the most outrageous contenders:

Dove-shaped Christmas Ornament : Just when you thought holiday decor was safe, one pup decided to add a festive flair to its diet.

: Just when you thought holiday decor was safe, one pup decided to add a festive flair to its diet. Meat Thermometer : This dog might be ready to cook their meals!

: This dog might be ready to cook their meals! Four TV Remote Controls : A classic case of "Why is it always the remote?"

: A classic case of "Why is it always the remote?" Brussels Sprouts : Because who can resist those leafy greens, right?

: Because who can resist those leafy greens, right? Entire Bowl of Lasagna Noodles : Talk about a carb overload!

: Talk about a carb overload! A Lottery Ticket : Here’s hoping that ticket was a loser!

: Here’s hoping that ticket was a loser! Social Security Card : Talk about identity theft!

: Talk about identity theft! My Sister's Dentures: Ouch! That’s a tough chew.

Puppy Problems and Parental Worries

Respondents from the survey shared that they have to intervene every three days to stop their dogs from snacking on non-food items.

This frequency peaks when the pups are around 20 months old, meaning that the need for vigilance is crucial during their most mischievous phase.

A staggering 77% of dog owners worry about their pet’s health when they indulge in these odd snacks and 59% fret about the times they might miss their dogs getting into something they shouldn't.

The Price of Curiosity

Some other notable mentions from the survey include:

Couch cushions

Onions (a definite no-no!)

Barbie doll heads

Glue sticks

An entire wool jacket (minus the buttons)

And even the tail of a toy fabric squirrel, which led to an emergency vet visit.

Our dogs will put anything in their mouths—sometimes with hilarious, if not alarming, consequences. So the next time your pup gives you that innocent look while chewing on something unusual, just remember: curiosity may have killed the cat, but it’s just another day in the life of a dog!

Keep your eyes peeled and those snacks out of reach; you never know what your furry friend might find tasty next!