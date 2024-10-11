Crocs For Dogs: The Ultimate Fashion Statement for Your Furry Friend!

The iconic footwear brand has announced the release of Pet Crocs, a special version of their classic clog, designed exclusively for your four-legged pals.

After years of customers begging for shoes for their pets, Crocs finally made it happen.

According to the brand, pet Crocs was “one of the most highly requested products in brand history,” and let’s be real, who hasn’t seen the adorable photos of dogs attempting to wear their human Crocs?

A Collaboration That Barks Style

This stylish venture comes in collaboration with BARK, the subscription service for dog products that even created an airline just for dogs! These dog clogs are made from the same breathable ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam as the human version, ensuring durability and comfort. Now, your dog can strut their stuff on walks in true Croc style!

But it doesn’t stop there. Crocs has also released matching Classic Lined Clogs for humans, so you and your pup can twin in style!

Both the human and pet versions come in a marbled pattern with two colour options: Green Slime and Pink Dragon Fruit. Oh, and did we mention they glow in the dark? Because that’s how you symbolically show off a love that lights up the world!

Jibbitz for Your Dog?

What would Crocs be without their iconic Jibbitz charms? The pet Crocs feature holes for these charms, and yes, there will be dog-specific Jibbitz options so you can showcase your love for your pup on your clogs.

Launching On Croc Day!

Mark your calendars because Pet Crocs will officially launch globally on Oct. 23—a date that also happens to be the fan-created holiday Croc Day. The pet version will be available in three sizes: small, medium, and large, designed for dogs weighing up to 80 pounds. And the price? Pet Crocs will retail for $49.99, while the matching human version will go for $65.

If you've ever wanted to match with your dog or simply elevate their fashion game, Crocs has got you covered—literally!