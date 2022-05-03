New Crocs Are Now A Part Of Your Balanced Breakfast Diet!

Love Crocs and sweet, sugary cereal? Now’s your chance to enjoy them both thanks to a partnership between Crocs, General Mills and Foot Locker.

The Crocs are inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix, Honey Nut Cheerios and Cocoa Puffs. The footwear is expected to retail for between $45 and $70.

The shoes come with cereal-themed Jibbitz charms such as berries, cereal logos and sugary cinnamon squares.

Crocs are no stranger to food collaborations; over the past few years, the company has launched a Kentucky Fried Chicken shoe and a pair of Hidden Valley Ranch clogs, coaxing customers to enter sweepstakes and get their pair of ranch Crocs.