Stiletto Crocs Are Here

Crocs have teamed up with Balenciaga for a ridiculous collaboration, in the form of a narrow heel, placed precariously on the sole of its trademark rubber clog.

And I bet you’re wondering- who would buy these? But believe it or not, croc platform clogs once sold out priced at $850.

At this point, Crocs can do whatever they want and people will buy it.

Sales of crocs went through the roof during the pandemic with people wanting comfort over fashion.

In just the first three months of 2021, sales surged to $460 million.

Celebrity collaborations have helped the popularity of the shoe with Justin Bieber, Post Malone, and Bad Bunny all having their own brand.

In case you were wondering, Balenciaga is a high-end fashion label so you can bet that these new high-heeled crocs will cost a small fortune!