Are We Doing the Seasons All Wrong?

Lifestyle
Published September 23, 2025
By Charlie

Happy first day of fall! Or… is it?

A guy online is going viral for saying the seasons are totally messed up, and honestly? He kind of has a point. Here’s his “better calendar”:

Spring

Starts the day Daylight Saving kicks in (March 8th next year). More sunlight = spring, no matter how cold it is. Ends the second, it’s actually hot.

Summer

June 1st to August 31st. That’s it. Keep it short because we’ve all had enough of sweating through our T-shirts.

Fall

Begins September 1st. Period. If the leaves are dropping, football’s on, and the kids are back in school, it’s fall. Waiting until September 22nd? Wrong.

Winter

RELATED: 5 Quirky Ways to Stay Healthy This Fall and Winter

Starts on Black Friday. It’s dark, Bing Crosby is singing, and your Christmas tree is already up. Fall is done.

Of course, this system doesn’t work everywhere. In Santa Barbara, seasons don’t exist. And if you’re in Simcoe County, you basically just live in Winterfell: seven months of snow, one week of fall, one week of spring, and a two-month summer.

The “official” seasons are based on the equinox and solstice… but maybe this guy’s onto something. What do you think — should we throw out the old calendar?

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
