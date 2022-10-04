Doja Cat Channels CeeLo Green In Paris?
Doja Cat is known for her quirky antics online, and now apparently? Her unique approach to body paint at Paris Fashion Week!
Doja Cat is known for her innate ability to pull off looks… that NO one else could!
This one she debuted at Paris Fashion week? Might be impossible… for anyone. Including her.
She’s been spotted at multiple shows wearing various types of body paint!
Well this next look… is interesting.
She posted a video of herself… COVERED in gold paint from HEAD TO TOE!
Fans proceeded to make a myriad of jokes about her new look.
Some calling her tinman, female Midas, even C3P0!
This is exactly what came to mind for me:
Naturally Doja responded to the amount of talk of her looks on Twitter:
If Doja is just doing this to start a conversation about her online, it’s working for sure!