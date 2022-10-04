Doja Cat Channels CeeLo Green In Paris?

Doja Cat is known for her innate ability to pull off looks… that NO one else could!

This one she debuted at Paris Fashion week? Might be impossible… for anyone. Including her.

She’s been spotted at multiple shows wearing various types of body paint!

Anna Wintour, Janet Jackson, Doja Cat and Erykah Badu at Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/bKsP2f5sVd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2022

Well this next look… is interesting.

She posted a video of herself… COVERED in gold paint from HEAD TO TOE!

Doja Cat rocks head to toe gold paint during Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/zCWNCeXhMc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 4, 2022

Fans proceeded to make a myriad of jokes about her new look.

Some calling her tinman, female Midas, even C3P0!

This is exactly what came to mind for me:

This dude ceelo green has lost his damn mind #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/TzSvPuZESS — CORY (@corythedrumma_) February 13, 2017

Naturally Doja responded to the amount of talk of her looks on Twitter:

Twitter will not let me reply so I will post a screenshot :/ pic.twitter.com/4HlFetGkMn — sunther (@DojaCat) October 4, 2022

If Doja is just doing this to start a conversation about her online, it’s working for sure!