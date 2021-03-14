‘Dolittle’ Leads The Razzies Nominations

Even during a pandemic, there is still an opportunity to bash movies and actors.

Who will get the Worst Actor title at the 2021 Golden Raspberry Awards- Downey in ‘Dolittle’ or Sandler in “Hubie Halloween?”

Up for worst actress include Kate Hudson for Music, Anne Hathaway for The Last Thing He Wanted and Roald Dahl’s The Witches, and Katie Holmes for Brahms: The Boys II and The Secret: Dare To Dream.

Also up for razzes are Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984), Rudy Giuliani (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Shia LaBeouf (The Tax Collector), and Arnold Schwarzenegger (Iron Mask).

These awards name and shame the worst movies of the year and are traditionally unveiled on the eve of the Oscars, which this year will be April 24th.

Razzie Nominations