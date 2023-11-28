Dolly Parton Hits Number 1 with Her ‘Rockstar’ Album! 

The legendary Dolly Parton adds her ninth No. 1 on Top Country Albums and her first on Top Rock & Alternative Albums.

Dolly’s new album, released Nov. 17th hits number 1 on two charts, proving that she can do anything and sing anything at any age!

The 30-song album opens at No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200, marking Parton’s third top 10 and highest career rank.

The star-studded Rockstar is being promoted as Parton’s first rock album, its recording initiated following her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. She initially declined the honour but after entering being enshrined went all-in with the release of Rockstar.

The collection mixes original songs and covers and boasts a long list of prominent credited guests, including Pat Benatar, Miley Cyrus, Melissa Etheridge, Mick Fleetwood, Peter Frampton, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, Elton John, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton, Ringo Starr, Sting and Steven Tyler.

Parton first reached Top Country Albums with Hello, I’m Dolly in November 1967.

Rockstar is Parton’s first Top Country Album since A Holly Dolly Christmas in 2020.