Parton is set to have her life story featured as the latest edition in the Female Force comic series from TidalWave Comics.

The series focuses on women who have made an impact on the world with past editions profiling the likes of Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, Barbra Streisand, Tina Fey, Betty White, and more.

It’s a 22-page comic book and will be released digitally and in print on March 31st.