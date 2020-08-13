Dolly Parton Is Releasing A Christmas Album!

This is her first-holiday album in 30 years! The last holiday music from Dolly was “Home for Christmas” in 1990 and “Once Upon a Christmas” with the late Kenny Rogers in 1984.

‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ is coming with several notable artists featured on the new album. The LP is set to be released on October 2nd.

The album features original holiday songs as well as covers of favourite holiday classics.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Michael Bublé, Jimmy Fallon and Parton’s brother Randy are among the featured artists on “A Holly Dolly Christmas.”

Dolly says the album name was inspired by “A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Burl Ives.