Dolly Parton Laid to Rest Following Private Funeral

Dolly Parton has been laid to rest following a small, private funeral in Nashville.

The country music legend’s family says the service was kept to immediate family, honouring Dolly’s wishes that her goodbye remain quiet and personal.

Parton’s death was announced by her nephew on August 25, with her representatives later confirming that she died following a brief battle with cancer.

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Her funeral was held at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville, where Dolly was laid to rest beside her husband, Carl Dean.

The couple were married for nearly 60 years before Carl died in March of 2025.

Despite being one of the most recognizable entertainers in the world, Dolly was famously protective of her private life, particularly her marriage. So it seems fitting that her final goodbye was kept away from the spotlight.

Dolly leaves behind an extraordinary legacy that goes well beyond country music, from unforgettable songs and movies to decades of philanthropy and her work helping children through the Imagination Library.

She spent a lifetime making the world a little brighter, a little kinder and, of course, a whole lot more sparkly.

Dolly Parton was 80.