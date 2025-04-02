FREEZING RAIN/RAINFALL WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES IN EFFECT click here for details
Dolly Parton Hints at Possible Cameo on The Kardashians

Dirt, Dish & Divas
Published April 2, 2025
By Charlie

Could Dolly Parton be the next big guest star on The Kardashians? It’s not as far-fetched as you might think!

The legendary country singer recently teamed up with Khloé Kardashian and her Good American brand to launch Dolly’s Joleans, a collection of country-inspired jeans. And now, she’s teasing the possibility of making an appearance on the famous reality show.

When asked by E! News if she would consider a cameo, the 79-year-old music icon responded with her signature charm:

“I mean, everything’s possible. They haven’t asked that, but Lord, you know me. Especially now that we have Jolenejeans and I’m working with them, it may be possible.”

A Perfect Fit?

Dolly’s partnership with Good American is all about helping women feel their best, and she hopes the designs will give people confidence and ensure that their "butt looks good." With her signature style and larger-than-life personality, she would fit right in with the Kardashian crew.

While there’s no official confirmation yet, fans of both Dolly and The Kardashians are keeping their fingers crossed for a guest appearance.

Given her close collaboration with Khloé, a surprise cameo isn’t out of the question. After all, if anyone can steal the show from the Kardashians, it’s Dolly Parton!

