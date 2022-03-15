Dolly Parton Withdraws Her Name From Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination

Why did Dolly Parton withdraw her name from being nominated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

DOLLY PARTON announced that she’s “bowing out” of consideration for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She’s “extremely flattered and grateful” but doesn’t feel like she’s earned the right. She was nominated last month.

Related: Dolly Parton Is Giving Free College Tuition To Dollywood Workers…

In a social media statement Monday, the icon asked the Hall to withdraw her name from the 2022 ballot, saying “I don’t feel that I have earned the right.”

“I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” she said in the statement. “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll record at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

Earlier this year, the Rock Hall included Parton in a nominee class that features Eminem, Beck, Duran Duran, A Tribe Called Quest, Lionel Richie and more. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces this year’s class in May!

Photo Credit: Facebook/Dolly Parton