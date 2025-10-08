Dolly Parton’s Sister Asks Fans to Keep the Country Legend in Their Prayers

Fans of Dolly Parton are sending love and well wishes to the country music icon after her sister, Freida Parton, asked the world to lift the singer up in prayer. In a heartfelt Facebook post shared Tuesday, Freida revealed she had been “up all night praying” for Dolly, who “hasn’t been feeling her best lately.”

“I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me,” Freida wrote. “She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine.”

The 79-year-old star recently postponed her Las Vegas residency, originally scheduled for Dec. 4–13 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, citing “some health challenges.” In a statement shared to Instagram on Sept. 29, Dolly explained that doctors advised her to undergo “a few procedures,” making it impossible to rehearse and put together the show she wanted fans to see. The shows have now been rescheduled for September 2026.

Clearing the Air

Freida later clarified in another Facebook post that her intention was never to alarm fans. “I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly,” she wrote. “She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference.”

Dolly’s sister Stella also addressed the situation, emphasizing the importance of respecting the family’s privacy. “I personally respect the privacy of ALL my family members and will not disrespect them by discussing their personal business with anyone,” she wrote on Facebook, urging fans to refer to the official family pages for updates.

Health Challenges and Recent Setbacks

Earlier this fall, Dolly had to cancel an appearance at Dollywood after being diagnosed with a kidney stone that caused “a lot of problems” and led to an infection. Kidney stones are common, affecting more than 1 in 10 people, and larger stones can require medical procedures to prevent complications.

Despite these setbacks, Dolly remains upbeat and grateful for her fans’ support. She reassured fans in her Instagram post, saying, “I want you to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts… I want to be at my best for you.” She also emphasized that she has no plans to retire, joking about needing a “100,000-mile check-up.”