DOMESTIC HABITS THAT ANNOY WOMEN
(AskMen.com) Men, they most likely drive you crazy, but women can’t live with them and they can’t live without them, can they? Whatever the reason, men have a unique and sometimes gleeful way of irritating the ones they love most. Here’s the 10 most annoying things men do when living with the fairer sex.
Men leave a wake of empty containers
They splash the mirror when they brush their teeth
Leave hair in the sink after shaving
Use 10 drinking glasses a day instead of one
Pee on the toilet seat
Litter the ground with laundry
Don’t do house work
Burp and fart indiscriminately
Develop a martyr complex when sick
They channel surf rapidly (and seemingly aimlessly)
Is there something you would add to the list? Even though you may love him, what’s annoying about your guy?