Donald Trump Will Launch His Own Media Platform Soon!

If Twitter and Facebook are banning him, he’ll just start his own service!

The former President of the United States is said to be launching his own social media service. One of Trump’s 2020 campaign people, Jason Miller told Howard Kurtz on Fox’s “MediaBuzz” that Trump will be “returning to social media in about two or three months.”

He says Trump’s return will be with “his own platform” that will attract “tens of millions” of new users and “completely redefine the game.”

Not surprising, that the former president has been approached by numerous companies and is in talks with teams about the new platform.