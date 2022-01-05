‘Don’t Look Up’ Number Leads Straight To Sex Hotline

Fans of the new dark comedy on Netflix discovered an X-rated Easter egg.

The moment happens when Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, astronomer Randall Mindy, delivers a public service announcement after he discovers an apocalyptic asteroid.

In the PSA, the scientist stammers through the difficult message, urging Americans to call a phone number — 1-800-532-4500 — if they seek “peace of mind” after learning there’s a comet on course to destroy all life on Earth.

The number, fans discovered, goes straight to a sex hotline.

The NY Post confirmed that the toll-free phone number leads to an automated answering service that states: “Welcome to America’s hottest hotline. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press 1 now. Ladies, to talk to interesting and exciting guys, press 2 to connect free now.”

“Don’t Look Up” features an ensemble cast alongside DiCaprio, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Tyler Perry. It’s said to be an allegory for climate change