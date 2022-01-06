Don’t Pop Up Windshield Wiper Blades and Here’s Why!

We see it all the time, and perhaps you’ve done it! Windshield wiper blades popped up away from the windshield so the blades don’t get icy… But apparently, we shouldn’t be doing this at all!

According to an assistant Fleet manager for AAA which is the same thing as our CAA, popping up your wiper blades is a bad idea.

“Windshield wipers are on springs, and leaving the blades up like that can stretch the springs over time, so they end up applying less pressure on the windshield, making them less effective.”

Other tips for battling the cold weather?