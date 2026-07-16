DON'T SQUISH THAT ANT... YOU COULD BE CALLING IN REINFORCEMENTS! 🐜

If you spot a lone ant wandering across your kitchen counter, your first reaction is probably...

SMASH.

Turns out... that's exactly what you shouldn't do.

An ant expert says when you squish an ant, it releases a chemical distress signal called a pheromone. Think of it as the anti-version of texting the group chat:

"Guys... I've gone down. Send everyone."

The other worker ants pick up the scent and head over to investigate and remove the body. So your one tiny ant problem can suddenly become... a family reunion.

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The advice?

If you can, gently put the ant back outside and seal up any cracks or tiny entry points where they're getting in.

You can also wipe down counters with lemon juice or vinegar, which helps erase the scent trails ants use to tell their friends where the snacks are.

So next time you see one ant in your kitchen, remember it might not be lost!

It might just be the tiny scout who already dropped a pin for the rest of the colony.

And honestly... if I caught one of my co-workers getting squished, I don't think I'd volunteer to pick up the body either. 🐜😂