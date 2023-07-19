Don’t Take A Selfie At Miranda Lambert’s Concert

During a recent performance of her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas, the country star lashed out at a group of fans taking selfies during her show.

Lambert was in the middle of her rendition of the 2016’s Tin Man when she stopped to scold a group of girls…

“These girls are worried about their selfies and not listening to the song, and it’s pissing me off a little bit,” Lambert said to the crowd.

“I don’t like it, at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight,” she added.

Miranda Lambert stops show to call out two fans taking a selfie:



Lambert then gestured at the fans to sit down, before continuing with the song, saying, “Shall we start again?” A few of the selfie-taking girls left in protest!

Also, the internet had a lot to say about this including one fan who pointed out that Lambert has done something similar before…

“Miranda Lambert also once popped a fan’s beach ball when she got annoyed that the crowd was having fun with it. She’s like the Grinch of country music.”