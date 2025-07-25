Donut Miss This Collab: Krispy Kreme x Crocs Is Real (and Ridiculously Fun)

You’ve heard of putting your foot in your mouth… but how about putting it in a donut hole?

Okay, technically that’s not a real saying (yet), but it feels right when you hear that Krispy Kreme and Crocs have teamed up to create the ultimate treat for your feet: Limited-Edition Krispy Kreme Crocs Classic Clogs.

These delightfully absurd shoes drop on Tuesday, August 5th and retail for $90. Each pair comes in a box that looks just like a donut box. And yes, there are Jibbitz charms to match—a 5-pack of Krispy Kreme-themed cuteness for $20.

And here’s the sweetest part: On Saturday, August 9th, if you waltz into any Krispy Kreme location wearing any pair of Crocs, you’ll score a free Original Glazed doughnut. That’s right—Crocs = snacks.