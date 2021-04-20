‘Downton Abbey’ Gets A Sequel Just In Time For Christmas!

The cast is all said to be returning for a second movie in the franchise!

Set to return are Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, and Michelle Dockery along with a handful of newcomers, such as Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West.

Creator of the TV series and film Julian Fellowes will write the screenplay for movie number 2.

The TV series ran for six seasons up until 2015.