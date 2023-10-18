Listen Live

Drake’s six-year-old son, Adonis, releases a freestyle rap

Drake’s young son Adonis has already dipped his toe in the music business by releasing a freestyle rap video.

Drake released the video on his Instagram of his son’s video called “My Man Freestyle.”

In the video, the six-year-old raps about breaking his iPad, visiting his dad, and getting changed. All typically normal 6-year-old stuff.

The video shows the boy and a group of his friends playing basketball, wearing authentic jerseys, and, at one point, having a mid-game pep talk.

It’s not the first time the cutie has been involved with his dad’s music,
He appeared at the end of “Daylight,” a track from Drake’s latest album.

