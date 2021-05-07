Drake And Uber Eats Team Up For Mother’s Day

A while back, Drake launched four scented Candles through his Better World Fragrance House brand.

The scents are, Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Muskoka, and Good Thoughts – via the Better World Fragrance House brand.

In a new promotion for mother’s day, the brand has a limited number of candles to giveaway with purchase at select Toronto and Vancouver restaurants via Uber Eats!

From May 7 to 9, people who order $50 or more worth of food from Drake’s favourite eateries can have a chance of getting a candle.

The participating restaurants in Toronto are Shoushin, Sushi Masaki Saito, Tachi (Assembly Chef’s Hall), Sotto Sotto Ristorante, Pai, Byblos, Mamakas Taverna, Bar Koukla, and Cactus Club Cafe.

The promotion is in an effort to help out local restaurants and encourage people to support local eateries and get take out!