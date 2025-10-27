Drake Celebrates His Birthday at the World Series — and the “Drake Curse” Might Finally Be Broken ⚾🎉🇨🇦

Call it the Drake Curse in reverse!

Toronto’s very own Drake rang in his 39th birthday at the World Series on Friday night, cheering on the Blue Jays as they faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 — and yes, he made sure everyone knew it.

“What up? The biggest Sixer… live from the World Series, on my birthday. I see the whole city came out tonight. Shout-out to the Jays,”

— Drake, via social media 🎤

The rapper, who famously “lost his mind” after the Jays’ Game 7 win earlier this week, was spotted courtside-style behind home plate, repping Toronto and radiating main character energy.

Drizzy live from the World Series! 🦉



Drake checks in from Game 1 in Toronto 👀 pic.twitter.com/0LRVI50WHr — MLB (@MLB) October 25, 2025

🎶 Jays vs. Dodgers… and Drake vs. Kendrick?

While the on-field action is heating up, Drake’s appearance has also stirred up some off-field drama. The World Series might double as round two of his long-running feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The two hip-hop heavyweights traded lyrical blows last year, ending with Lamar’s chart-topping track “Not Like Us,” which accused Drake of some less-than-flattering behaviour.

To add more fuel to the fire — Not Like Us has reportedly become the Dodgers’ unofficial anthem, blasting through Dodger Stadium throughout their 2024 championship run. Lamar, a proud Compton native, has also been a regular at Dodgers games, often rocking the team’s hat.

So while Drake celebrated his birthday in full Blue Jays blue, the tension between Toronto and Los Angeles might just be hitting a whole new pitch. 🎤⚾🔥