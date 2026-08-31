Drake Shows Up at the CNE Dressed as Iron Man

Forget the midway rides. Drake may have been the biggest attraction at the CNE Thursday night.

The Toronto rapper surprised fans by showing up at the Canadian National Exhibition dressed in a full Iron Man costume.

Yep. Champagne Papi has apparently entered his Marvel era.

Photos and videos shared on social media show Drake walking around the Ex, greeting fans and shaking hands while dressed as Tony Stark’s superhero alter ego.

Drake was spotted at Toronto’s CNE wearing an Iron Man suit and playing Whack-A-Mole pic.twitter.com/hklt4pojzy — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) August 28, 2026

And he wasn't flying solo.

Someone dressed as War Machine was walking alongside him, and there were reportedly film crews following them around.

Naturally, that's sparked speculation that Drake could be working on a new music video or another upcoming project.

So far, Drake hasn't officially revealed what was being filmed, although he has been teasing that something new is coming.

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Either way, imagine going to the CNE for a Tiny Tom donut and suddenly Iron Man is Drake.

Although this IS the CNE...So there's still a decent chance somebody eventually tries to deep-fry him.