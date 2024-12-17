Drake Surprises Fans with $10,000 After Winning Look-Alike Contest in Toronto

Celebrity look-alike contests have been popping up everywhere lately, and who better to jump on the trend than Toronto's own Drake?

This past Saturday, fans gathered at Casuals Cakery on Queen Street West for a chance to show off their best "Drake vibes" and compete for a hefty prize.

Drake, being the good sport he is, announced he would donate a cool 10 bands (that’s $10,000 in Drake-speak) to the lucky winner.

Contestants came through with all kinds of interpretations of the rapper’s signature style—braids, cornrows, glasses, no glasses, and everything from casual sportswear to classy winter ‘fits. Of course, plenty of facial hair was on display too, because let’s be real, a good beard is a must if you’re channelling Drizzy.

But in the end, it was a woman who stole the show.

Makayla Chambers Takes Home the Grand Prize

Makayla Chambers entered the contest with a look that turned heads. With her hair in two pigtails, a fake goatee, black pants, and an oversized beige sweater—she nailed Drake’s look from earlier this year. It was a unique and fun take on the rapper’s style that impressed the crowd and even Drake himself.

The Toronto superstar was enjoying the competition, sharing videos of the event on his Instagram stories. With several laughing emojis and a caption reading, "I love this city," it was clear that Drake had a blast seeing his fans get creative with their outfits.

A Trend That's Catching On

Drake's look-alike contest isn't the first of its kind. Back in October, actor Timothée Chalamet hosted a similar event in New York City, where things got so wild that the event had to be shut down by the cops.

But with Drake’s fanbase as loyal and creative as ever, it’s no surprise that his contest went off without a hitch and provided a memorable moment for everyone involved.

It looks like celebrity look-alike competitions are here to stay—who knows, maybe next time we’ll see a whole new wave of Toronto fans rocking even bolder Drake-inspired looks!