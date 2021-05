Daring Foods has the backing of Drake! Faux chicken is all the rage and Drake wants a taste!

Drake was among those who contributed to Daring Foods’ series B funding round led by D1 Capital Partners.

The investments will reportedly help Daring Foods expand its retail distribution to more than 4,500 U.S. stores in 2021.

Its products are currently available at stores like Kroger, King Soopers, Costco, and Sprouts.