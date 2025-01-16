Drake Sues Universal Music for Defamation Over Kendrick Lamar Diss Track 'Not Like Us'

Drake is taking legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG) in a defamation lawsuit, claiming the music giant published and promoted a track that caused significant harm to his reputation and personal life.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York City, stems from Kendrick Lamar's controversial diss track, Not Like Us, which allegedly contained false and damaging accusations about Drake.

The Allegations: What’s at Stake for Drake

The lawsuit highlights serious claims made in Not Like Us, including false allegations of pedophilia aimed at Drake.

The track also allegedly encourages listeners to resort to vigilante justice, which, according to the lawsuit, led to real-world consequences for the Canadian artist.

Drake's security guard was shot by intruders at his Toronto home, and the artist himself became the target of online hate and harassment.

The defamation lawsuit argues that these allegations were not only untrue but also dangerous. It’s not the content of the track itself that’s at the heart of the case, but rather UMG’s decision to promote and monetize the song despite knowing the risks.

UMG’s Role in the Controversy

Drake’s legal team is focusing on UMG’s involvement in the track’s release, asserting that the company used its vast resources to further publicize Not Like Us, even arranging for the song to be performed at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

The lawsuit alleges that UMG’s promotional push not only contributed to the spread of these false claims but also hurt Drake’s brand, particularly as he approached a major contract renegotiation with the company.

What’s Next for Drake and UMG?

This lawsuit is set to have major implications for the music industry, as it raises questions about the responsibility of record labels in handling sensitive and potentially harmful content.

While Lamar is not named in the suit, UMG’s actions are under intense scrutiny. As Drake seeks compensation for the harm caused, the case could set a precedent for how the industry deals with defamatory content in the future.

For now, Drake’s legal battle continues to unfold, and it will be interesting to see how the courts handle the complex intersection of artistry, free speech, and defamation in the music world.