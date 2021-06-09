Drake Teams Up With Live Nation To Build New Entertainment Venue In Toronto

Live Nation and Drake are working together to bring another entertainment venue to the six. This new venue, called ‘History,’ will be an intimate setting only holding 2500 people.

‘History’ has been in development for over three years, with construction scheduled to be complete later this summer. The venue is located in the east end of the city, in the heart of The Beaches.

Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment says “We saw an opportunity to bring Toronto a great new venue, and we have so much gratitude and respect for Drake teaming up with us to bring it to life in the best way possible.”