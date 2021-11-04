Drake Wants A WNBA Team In Toronto!

Imagine, two pro basketball teams in the six!

Drake who is the global ambassador for the Raptors took to social media to ask the powers that be to consider a WNBA expansion team in Toronto! “@WNBA I need a Toronto team,” he wrote on his Instagram Story .

Drake has alway been a fan of the WNBA and was see sporting an orange hoodie this past summer of a female basketball playing dunking mid-air!

The women’s league has become even more popular over the past few years and viewership hit an all time high last season!

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert recently revealed that the league is looking to expand beyond its current 12-team lineup.

Also last month, Canadian-born Minnesota Lynx player Bridget Carleton tweeted that she is “manifesting a Canadian women’s professional basketball league in the near future.”

Men’s pro basketball continuing to grow in 🇨🇦… I’ve officially started manifesting a Canadian women’s professional basketball league in the near future https://t.co/PpTdYHtZtM — Bridget Carleton (@bridgecarleton) October 27, 2021

So, if Drake stepped up and perhaps became an owner of a new team, this could maybe happen sooner rather than later!