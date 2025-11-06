Dramatic Walkout Rocks Miss Universe After Mexican Delegate Publicly Insulted by Host

The Miss Universe pageant is usually known for glamour, grace, and glitzy gowns, but this year’s event in Thailand is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

What should’ve been a celebration of global beauty and empowerment has turned into a full-blown controversy after Mexican delegate Fátima Bosch was publicly called out, and allegedly insulted, by pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil during a livestreamed event earlier this week.

According to reports, Nawat criticized Bosch for failing to share promotional content on social media, accusing her of not supporting the host country. Things escalated quickly when he allegedly called her a “dummy” in front of fellow contestants. Bosch stood up to defend herself and when security was called, she made a dramatic exit from the event, still in her evening gown and heels, flanked by Miss Iraq.

“I was called dumb, and the world needs to see this,” Bosch told reporters after the walkout. “We are empowered women, and this is a platform for our voice.”

Her bold stand sparked a wave of support from other contestants, several of whom walked out in solidarity. The moment was captured live — and it’s since gone viral, drawing reactions from around the world, including from Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, who praised Bosch for speaking out.

Former Miss USA Noelia Voigt, who famously relinquished her crown in 2024, also took to Instagram to share her support. “What occurred was profoundly wrong,” Voigt wrote. “There is no place for intimidation or ego disguised as leadership.” She went on to call Bosch’s response “historic,” saying the Miss Mexico delegate reminded her why she herself walked away from the pageant world.

Amid the fallout, Miss Universe Organization president Raul Rocha Cantu publicly condemned Nawat’s behaviour, saying he had “forgotten the true meaning of what it means to be a genuine host.” Nawat later appeared in tears at a press conference, claiming he was “betrayed” and didn’t mean harm.

This isn’t the first time the Thai pageant mogul has been at the centre of controversy — last year, contestants in another competition he ran complained about being treated poorly during travel events.

The Miss Universe final is still set to take place on November 21 in Thailand, but the drama behind the scenes may end up overshadowing the crown.

If anything, this year’s pageant has proven one thing: the true definition of beauty might just be courage under pressure.