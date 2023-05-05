Drew Barrymore Backs Out of Hosting MTV Movie and TV Awards!

No hard feelings!

Drew Barrymore has backed out of hosting Sunday’s “MTV Movie and TV Awards”, in solidarity with striking Hollywood writers.

But she has agreed to host next year’s show.

The more than 11,000 members that make up the Writers Guild of America went on strike Tuesday after failing to negotiate a new three-year contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade group which represents major Hollywood studios such as Netflix, Sony, Disney, Paramount, NBC Universal, Amazon and Apple.

“Everything we celebrate and honour about movies and television is born out of their creation,” Barrymore said of writers in her statement.

The two sides are far apart on issues including residuals from streaming shows, staffing levels in writers’ rooms, and the role of artificial intelligence in penning film and television scripts.

The impact of the strike is already being felt across the entertainment industry, temporarily shuttering production on shows including “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Saturday Night Live” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

While Sunday’s awards show from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, will go on live as scheduled, it will not have a red carpet or pre-show celebrity interviews. Variety reports that the show will not have an official host. Barrymore is slated to host again in 2024.