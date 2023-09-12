Drew Barrymore Is Going Ahead With New Season of Her TV Talk Show Without Writers…

The ongoing writers and actors strike in Hollywood has halted the majority of US talk shows.

The Drew Barrymore Show has been off-air since April due to a break in schedule but the ET star has now revealed she’s bringing it back to TV just weeks after she stepped down as host of the MTV Movie and TV Awards to show her support for the strike.

Drew said in a statement on Instagram that she is making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for the show. She goes on to say that while the show may have her name on it, it’s bigger than her…

Drew went on to insist the show will comply with strike guidelines, adding: “I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind.

A representative for the WGA has since told The Hollywood Reporter the union will picket the show’s studio in New York City from Sept. 11. They said: “The Drew Barrymore Show is a WGA-covered, struck show. It has stayed off the air since the strike began on May 2, but has now (unfortunately) decided to return without its writers. The Guild has, and will continue to, picket any struck show that continues production for the duration of the strike.”