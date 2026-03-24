Drew Barrymore Isn’t Going Anywhere — Her Show Just Got Renewed (Again!) 🎉

Daytime TV just got a little more sunshine.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” has officially been renewed for TWO more seasons, meaning Drew will be bringing the cozy vibes, emotional chats, and slightly chaotic joy all the way through the 2027–28 season.

And honestly… that couch isn’t going to hug itself.

☀️ Drew’s Reaction = Pure Drew

The announcement dropped on the show’s social media, and Drew, being Drew, immediately went full heart-on-sleeve mode.

She shared how grateful and excited she is, which feels very on-brand for someone who could probably cry happy tears over a well-made grilled cheese.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Postpones Daytime Talk Show Until After The Writer’s Strike

📺 Why The Show Keeps Winning

Since launching in 2020 (yes, peak “what is time” era), the show has carved out its own lane with:

Celebrity interviews that feel more like therapy sessions

Lifestyle chats that don’t feel preachy

Human-interest stories that actually make you feel things

And clearly, it’s working.

This season is its biggest yet, pulling in:

About 1.6 million viewers daily

Around 14 million followers across social media

That’s not just success — that’s “pass the tissues and the tea” levels of connection.

📉 Meanwhile… Daytime TV Is Shifting

While Drew’s show is thriving, other daytime staples are heading for the exit.

Shows like:

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Sherri

are expected to wrap up soon, while The Jennifer Hudson Show is sticking around with its own renewal.

So basically, the daytime TV musical chairs game continues… and Drew just secured her seat with a comfy throw blanket.

The Bottom Line

In a world where shows come and go faster than your latest “I’m going to bed early tonight” promise, Drew Barrymore just locked in a few more years of heartfelt chats, surprise celebrity moments, and wholesome chaos.

And honestly? We’ll be watching.