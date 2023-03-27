DREW BARRYMORE TO HOST MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS

Drew Barrymore is set to host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which honours the best in movies and television. MTV shared the news on Twitter, writing: “INTRO-DREW-ING OUR 2023 #MTVAWARDS HOST

Mark your calendar and get ready for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards – LIVE on Sunday, May 7th on @MTV!”

The 48-year-old Barrymore shared the news during an episode of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. In a promo, Barrymore introduced a “special correspondent,” who was herself dressed up as the doll from the movie ‘M3gan’: “I am so honoured to have been chosen, especially this year when the show is all about the fans. It is going to be an epic night — big moments, huge movie stars.” The actress is a nine-time MTV Movie & TV Awards nominee and a three-time winner.

The annual awards ceremony will air live from the Barker Hanger in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7 at 8 PM ET/PT. The ceremony also will air live internationally in more than 150 countries. More details about the show, including nominees and presenters, will be announced in the coming weeks.