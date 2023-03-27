Listen Live

DREW BARRYMORE TO HOST MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS

This will be so much fun!

By Dirt/Divas

Drew Barrymore is set to host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which honours the best in movies and television. MTV shared the news on Twitter, writing: “INTRO-DREW-ING OUR 2023 #MTVAWARDS HOST 

 Mark your calendar and get ready for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards – LIVE on Sunday, May 7th on @MTV!” 

The 48-year-old Barrymore shared the news during an episode of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. In a promo, Barrymore introduced a “special correspondent,” who was herself dressed up as the doll from the movie ‘M3gan’: “I am so honoured to have been chosen, especially this year when the show is all about the fans. It is going to be an epic night — big moments, huge movie stars.”  The actress is a nine-time MTV Movie & TV Awards nominee and a three-time winner.

Drew Barrymore Launches Blue Light Glasses to Promote Self-Care

The annual awards ceremony will air live from the Barker Hanger in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7 at 8 PM ET/PT. The ceremony also will air live internationally in more than 150 countries. More details about the show, including nominees and presenters, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Related posts

An Award-Winning Writer and Film Maker Claims That Kurt Cobain was Murdered

Adele Extends Las Vegas Residency!

Did Katy Perry ‘Mom Shame’ an American Idol Contestant?