Drink Coffee For the Sake Of Your Womb!

Endometrial cancer is one of the most common forms of womb cancer and develops in the lining of the uterus.

According to the latest information available, about 8000 Canadian women will be diagnosed with uterine cancer in a year with an estimated 1400 losing their lives to it.

Scientists don’t know what causes this type of cancer, although there are some risk factors, such as older age and more exposure to the hormone Oestrogen.

But there are things women can do to help prevent the disease – and drinking coffee may be one of them.

According to a new study, led by the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, the hot drink loved by millions may have the power to protect against endometrial cancer.

It’s not clear how many cups they had per day. But health experts generally say you should try and limit caffeine to 400mg per day – about four cups of instant coffee.

No link was found between cancer risk and decaffeinated coffee consumption. Coffee is a complex mixture of more than 1,000 chemicals. In its natural form, it contains several chemical components including catechins, caffeine, ferulic, and coumaric acids.

These are all phenolic compounds, which according to the researchers, promote healthy lifestyles by their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Coffee has previously been linked with better weight management as well as a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

