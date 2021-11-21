How Much Coffee Is The Perfect Amount And What Happens If You Drink Too Much!

The benefits and potential downsides of drinking coffee have long been debated and discussed.

One registered dietitian is weighing in for the purpose of this article to reveal the perfect number of cups we should be aiming for to optimize the health benefits of coffee.

‘Drinking moderate amounts of coffee, that’s about three-five cups per day, has been consistently linked to a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Studies have shown promising evidence that drinking coffee may bring some health benefits such as the lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular (heart) disease, as well as reducing tiredness, increasing attention, mental performance, energy and alertness and even improving some aspects of sports performance.’

As long as we don’t have more than 400mg of caffeine per day, it’s safe to drink!