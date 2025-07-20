Beat The Heat Drinking Milk This Summer

Think water is the best drink to stay hydrated? Think again. Doctors now say milk might actually work better.

It sounds wild, but there's a good reason. Milk has sugar, protein, and fat — and that helps your body hold onto fluids longer.

Why Milk Works So Well

Water moves through your body fast. That means you might pee it out before your body fully uses it.

Milk slows things down. The extra nutrients help your body absorb and keep the fluids longer. That means better hydration over time.

This works with both dairy and some plant-based milks, like soy or oat. Just skip the super sugary ones.

Alternative To Drinking Just Milk

Don’t like milk? No problem. There are other foods and drinks that hydrate you just as good!

Watermelon is over 90% water and packed with natural sugars. Cucumber juice is another refreshing way to cool down and hydrate.

You can also try smoothies with milk or fruit. They taste great and keep you feeling full and refreshed.

So next time you’re feeling thirsty, skip the plain water. Grab a cold glass of milk, and stay hydrated longer.

Your body will thank you - and hey, maybe your bones will too.