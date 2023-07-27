Drink This Wine To Stop Your Skin From Aging!

A new study found that a specific and unusual type of red wine can make a person’s skin look younger.

Researchers at the University of Florida found that women who drank two glasses of nonalcoholic muscadine wine daily had greater elasticity and water retention in their skin than those who consumed a placebo.

A loss of elasticity is what causes the skin to begin to sag in the aging process, while water retention helps to provide a barrier against damage.

The study is the first to determine the way nonalcoholic wine consumption can affect skin health in a randomized clinical trial.

The muscadine grape is native to the Southeast United States and is commonly used to make wine, though it’s also often referred to as a “super fruit” due to its high levels of polyphenols — including anthocyanins, quercetin and ellagic acid — which can help decrease inflammation and oxidative stress.

“Muscadine grapes have been found to have a unique polyphenolic profile in comparison to other red wine varieties

FUN FACT:

Muscadine grapes are fat-free, high in fibre and they are high in antioxidants, especially ellagic acid and resveratrol. Ellagic acid has demonstrated anticarcinogenic properties in the colon, lungs and liver of mice. Resveratrol is reported to lower cholesterol levels and the risk of coronary heart disease.

They also warned that drinking wine that does contain alcohol — such as muscadine — might not have the same effect.

Here’s where to Buy it!

SOFT CRUSH

AMAZON

SOME GOOD CLEAN FUN