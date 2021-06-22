Drinking Coffee Of Any Type Cuts Risk For Liver Problems, Study Says

Drinking coffee is a part of a lot of people’s routines. I’m about a four-per-day kind of person. At least now, I don’t have to feel bad about it.

A new report says that drinking up to three or four cups of caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee a day reduces your risk of developing and dying from chronic liver diseases.

CNN reports coffee drinkers were 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease, 20% less likely to develop chronic or fatty liver disease, and 49% less likely to die from chronic liver disease than non-coffee drinkers, according to the study published Monday in the journal BMC Public Health.

