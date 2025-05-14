Why That Post-Drink Meal Always Tastes So Good — Science Has an Answer

Ever noticed how a plate of greasy fries or a big brunch seems to taste amazing after a mimosa or a glass of wine? Turns out, it’s not just in your head — science backs it up.

A study published back in 2015 looked into why food seems more satisfying after a little alcohol. The researchers split participants into two groups: one group was given alcohol, while the other received a saline solution (essentially a placebo). After the drinks, both groups sat down for lunch.

What They Found Might Not Surprise You…

The women who had alcohol reported that their food tasted better, and interestingly, they also ate more than the sober group. So yes, that pre-dinner cocktail might be enhancing your appetite and your enjoyment of the meal.

In another version of the experiment with men, researchers gave some participants vodka mixed with orange juice, while others got plain OJ. The alcohol group not only ate more, but they also gravitated toward high-fat, savoury foods — think comfort food, not kale salads.

Your Brain Thinks It’s a Reward

One of the most fascinating parts of the research? People who had alcohol before eating showed a stronger reward response to high-fat foods. That means your brain might be extra pleased with that post-drink burger or bowl of poutine, seeing it as a sort of well-earned treat.

So, Should You Always Drink Before Dinner?

Not necessarily — we’re not suggesting turning every meal into happy hour. But if you’ve ever wondered why a boozy brunch or late-night snack tastes like the best thing you’ve ever had, there’s a scientific reason behind it.

A little alcohol can stimulate appetite, enhance flavours, and make food feel more satisfying. Just something to think about next time your eggs benny hit extra hard after a Caesar.