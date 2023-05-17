Driver Tries to Avoid A DUI Arrest By Switching Seats With His Dog!

Police said A driver in Colorado tried to avoid a DUI arrest by swapping seats with his dog after being pulled over.

The driver was initially stopped by police for speeding at around 11:30 pm on Saturday.

According to a police report, the driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was on the passenger side, as the officer approached and watched the entire process. The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving.

The man, whom police didn’t name, appeared intoxicated, and when asked by an officer if he’d been drinking, he ran away. Police caught up with him about 20 yards away.

The man was arrested. For driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, speeding and resisting arrest.

The dog was handed over to a friend of the driver while he was in jail. And in case you are wondering, the dog did not face any charges and was let go with just a warning.

“Who’s a good boy!”