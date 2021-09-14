Dua Lipa Announces Her Rescheduled Future Nostalgia Tour With A Stop In Toronto!

@dualipa is coming to Toronto on February 23rd at the Scotia Bank Arena! Special Guest Megan Thee Stallion!

Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10 AM!

Dua Lipa is just as excited as you to get back dancing with a crowd, announcing her rescheduled Future Nostalgia tour dates as well as her tour mates who will be joining Dua on the trek. “It’s finally happening,” Dua said on social media today!