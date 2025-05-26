‘Duck Dynasty’ star Phil Robertson, Passed Away

Sad news from the Duck Dynasty family — Phil Robertson, the bearded patriarch we all came to know on the hit A&E show, has passed away at the age of 79. His family shared the news in a heartfelt statement on Facebook, saying they're celebrating that Phil is now with the Lord.

They thanked everyone for the love and prayers, and spoke about how Phil’s bold faith, his story of redemption, and his passion for sharing the Good News touched so many lives.

Phil was the founder of Duck Commander — the company behind those famous duck calls — and a big reason Duck Dynasty became such a hit from 2012 to 2017. He was known for his deep love of the outdoors and his strong convictions.

While the family didn’t share a cause of death, his son Jase mentioned back in December that Phil had been in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

They're planning a private service for now but promise to share details soon about a public celebration of his life.