Dumb Things People Say About Depression

Let’s be real — depression doesn’t always have a “look.” You can be the life of the party and still feel like you're barely hanging on inside.

But despite how far we’ve come in talking about mental health, the stigma still exists, and it shows up in the form of some truly head-shakingly bad takes.

This Mental Health Week (May 5–11), Canada is focusing on looking beyond the surface and seeing the full human being. That means creating space for honesty, empathy, and yes, the occasional ugly cry in the shower (we’ve all been there).

CLICK HERE FOR HELP:

So, in the spirit of ending stigma — and maybe venting a little — here are some of the most ridiculous things people still say about depression. Prepare to cringe.

RELATED: 2-3 Cups of This Per Day Can Lower Risk of Depression and Anxiety

The Worst Things People Say About Depression

🗣️ “Why do you listen to your therapist more than me?”

Because my therapist is trained in mental health, Aunt Karen. You read two Facebook posts and think you're Freud.

🗣️ “99% of people take antidepressants just to abuse them.”

Cool stat. Did you pull that from a scientific journal or your cousin’s conspiracy TikTok?

🗣️ “You just need to stop thinking so negatively.”

If toxic positivity cured depression, we’d all be fine after a Pinterest quote.

🗣️ “Depression isn’t real.”

And yet here we are, debunking this tired myth in the year 2025. Next.

🗣️ “If you’re seeing a counsellor, something must be wrong with you.”

Yeah, something is — it’s called taking care of yourself. You should try it.

🗣️ “But you’re always smiling! You can’t be depressed.”

Smiling is not a mental health diagnosis. It’s called masking, look it up.

🗣️ “You’re not depressed, you’re just sad. Get over yourself.”

This one’s a classic. Like comparing a paper cut to a broken leg.

🗣️ “Cheer up, it’s not that big of a deal.”

Oh, perfect, let me just flip the Happy Switch™. Why didn’t I think of that?

🗣️ “Stop being so sad, no one cares. You’re just attention-seeking.”

Being vulnerable isn’t attention-seeking — it’s brave. Unlike whatever this takes.

🗣️ “You blame everything on depression. You’re not sick, you’re just lazy.”

Fun fact: Depression can make basic tasks feel impossible. Laziness is not the same as mental illness.

Here’s the Truth

Depression is complex. It’s personal. And it can’t be solved by clichés or unsolicited advice. This Mental Health Week, let’s choose compassion over judgment, and education over ignorance.

If someone tells you they’re struggling, believe them. Support them. And maybe — just maybe — don’t say something that’ll land you on a list like this.